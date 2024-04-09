Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $22.73 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $522.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 122.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

