Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Roth Mkm

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

