Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 454,545 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at $158,801,467. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,436,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,801,467. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock worth $2,032,766. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.