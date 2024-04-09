Edison Inv. Res Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Immix Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Immix Biopharma Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.06. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
