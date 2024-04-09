Edison Inv. Res Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Immix Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.06. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immix Biopharma by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

