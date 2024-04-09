Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 10.3%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 117,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 65,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

