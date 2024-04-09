Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar Acquires 3,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar purchased 3,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,150.00.

TSE ENGH opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

