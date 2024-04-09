Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.95 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,586,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 1,552,795 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after buying an additional 1,105,929 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after buying an additional 582,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,629,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

