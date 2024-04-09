Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Rahul D. Ballal Sells 3,485 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $66,737.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,830.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $753.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.