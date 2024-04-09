Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Rahul D. Ballal Sells 3,485 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $66,737.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,830.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $753.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 616,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 79,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 456,827 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

