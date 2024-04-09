Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $129,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

