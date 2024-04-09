Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 277 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

