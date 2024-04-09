Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.