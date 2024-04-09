Equitable Trust Co. Sells 527 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.51.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

