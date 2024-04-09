Equitable Trust Co. Sells 628 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

SLB stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

