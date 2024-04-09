Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PowerFleet, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PowerFleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

PowerFleet Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

