Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIC. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $130.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

