ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.56.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMNA opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

