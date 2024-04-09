ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Plans Dividend of $0.36

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3583 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MLPB opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

