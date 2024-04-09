ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Announces Dividend of $0.57

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.574 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.06.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.85.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Penny Stock Quantum-Si Incorporated Readies For Lift-Off
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.