ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1532 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

PFFL opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.