ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Penny Stock Quantum-Si Incorporated Readies For Lift-Off
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.