ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 22nd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1745 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.79.
