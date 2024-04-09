ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) to Issue Dividend of $1.28

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.2785 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN’s previous dividend of $1.19.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Up 0.2 %
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $35.05.
