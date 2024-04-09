Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.