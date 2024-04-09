Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 15,992 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,232,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

