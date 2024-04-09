Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,015,000 after buying an additional 333,626 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 236,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $478.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

