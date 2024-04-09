Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.60 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $261.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.