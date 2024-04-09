FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $174.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

