FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.60 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

