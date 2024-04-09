FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

