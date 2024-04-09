FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $216.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

