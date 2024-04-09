FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

