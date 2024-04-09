fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.
About fastjet Plc (FJET.L)
fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
