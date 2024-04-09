Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,179 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

