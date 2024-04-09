Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 556 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Confluent Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.