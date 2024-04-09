Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

