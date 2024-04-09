Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $160.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.11.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

