Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.