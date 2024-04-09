Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.17 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

