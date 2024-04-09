Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Mizuho began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

