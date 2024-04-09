Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NXST stock opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

