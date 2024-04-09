Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

