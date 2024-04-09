Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Markel Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,508.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,481.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,447.31. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,272.43 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

