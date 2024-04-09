Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,891 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $499.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $86.83.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

