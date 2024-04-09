Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $325.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.70.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

