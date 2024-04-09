Financial Contrast: Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) versus Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Health and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.23 -$13.83 million N/A N/A Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cosmos Health and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -31.48% -28.54% -17.69% Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Health and Bactolac Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.97, suggesting that its share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

