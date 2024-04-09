Financial Survey: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 1.85% 4.00% 1.79% Nippon Paint 8.23% 8.85% 4.42%

Dividends

Profitability

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nippon Paint pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 128.3%. Salzgitter pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Paint pays out 1,222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $11.68 billion N/A $216.55 million $0.40 6.65 Nippon Paint $10.29 billion 0.78 $841.18 million $0.36 9.53

Nippon Paint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Salzgitter on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints; treatment agents for steel and aluminum products; and paints for DIY applications comprising wallpaper, wall cloth, and wooden, steel, and concrete materials. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising functional coatings, which demonstrate various functions, such as hydrophilicity and rust prevention, and substrate films; caulking agents to fill gaps between building materials; adhesives to fix flooring and building materials; and fillers used for base coatings. Further, it is involved in the investment business; manufactures and sells surface treatment agents; and sales of paints and raw materials. The company has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

