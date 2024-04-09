Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 696 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

