First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,774.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 in the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,632.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,552.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,456.56. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.32 and a 12 month high of $1,651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

