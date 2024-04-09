First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 756,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 269,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

