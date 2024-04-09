First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

